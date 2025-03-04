BYU WR Keelan Marion Says His Rivalry Kickoff Return Touchdown Still "Doesn't Feel Real"
BYU Spring camp continues to roll on. After practice on Monday, BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion met with the media. Marion is entering his senior season after tallying 442 scrimmage yards and a pair of kick return touchdows in 2024.
Marion was asked about his two kick return touchdowns last season. Marion said his kickoff return touchdown against Utah still "doesn't feel real."
"At Utah," Marion replied when asked which one was his favorite. "The Wyoming one was crazy, but me playing in my first rivalry game ever, like it was crazy. The place went nuts. I still watch it 100 times to this day because it doesn't feel real. I could watch that thing 1,000 times and it just doesn't feel real. That was definitely my favorite moment."
On when he knew that he was going to score on that play, Marion said, "As soon as I got past the 25 or the 30 and I seen that it was just me and the kicker. There's no way I'm getting tackled by the kicker...I knew from that point on that it was on."
Marion's kick return touchdown kept BYU in the game when the Cougars were struggling on both sides of the ball in the first half against Utah. It was BYU's only touchdown of the first three quarters in a game that BYU won 22-21.
Marion goes into 2025 as a projected starter after sharing reps in 2023 and 2024. Marion is a candidate to be BYU's second wide receiver behind Chase Roberts. You can safely put his name in the starting lineup in 2025.