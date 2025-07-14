CBS Ranks BYU's Quarterback Situation Near Bottom of Big 12
During Big 12 media days, most of the national discourse about BYU surrounded the quarterback situation. Given the late departure of 2024 starter Jake Retzlaff, the Cougars will have a three-way quarterback battle during Fall camp. The battle will feature returning quarterbacks McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet. It will also include wildcard Bear Bachmeier, an ultra-talented true freshman that lack experience.
CBS Sports recently ranked the Big 12 quarterback situations. BYU came in near the bottom of the list at no. 15.
"Uncertainty has put the Cougars in a bind. He wasn't one of the league's best statistically last season, but Retzlaff was responsible for 66% of BYU's offense in helping the Cougars finish with 11 wins and inside the top 20. Hillstead will be part of a four-player competition for first-team honors during camp. He redshirted last season, but enjoyed four starts as a true freshman at Utah State in 2023. BYU has the biggest unknown under center in the conference."- Brad Crawford
CBS predicted McCae Hillstead to win the starting quarterback job for BYU.
Here are the full rankings of the Big 12 quarterbacks. BYU is second to last, ahead of only Oklahoma State.
- Sam Leavitt - Arizona State
- Sawyer Roberston - Baylor
- Rocco Becht - Iowa State
- Avery Johnson - Kansas State
- Josh Hoover - TCU
- Devon Dampier - Utah
- Behren Morton - Texas Tech
- Jalon Daniels - Kansas
- Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati
- Conner Weigman - Houston
- Noah Fifita - Arizona
- Kaidon Salter - Colorado
- Tayven Jackson - UCF
- Nicco Marchiol - West Virginia
- McCae Hillstead - BYU
- Zane Flores - Oklahoma State