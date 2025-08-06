CBS Sports Ranks BYU Outside Top 25 in Preseason Rankings
In this story:
CBS Sports put out an article ranking all 136 FBS teams. BYU came in at no. 36. The Cougars fell out of the top 25 after the departure of quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
"A gaudy win total at the end of the year left BYU with a high ranking, but our voters aren't ready to anoint the Cougars as a Big 12 title contender just yet. The exit of Jake Retzlaff does bring up some questions about replicating the production at quarterback, but the foundation of Kalani Sitake's program is too strong to push the Cougars too far down the ballot."- Chip Patterson
BYU is ranked eight in the Big 12 by CBS Sports.
- Arizona State (11th nationally)
- Kansas State (14)
- Iowa State (19)
- Texas Tech (21)
- Utah (25)
- Baylor (26)
- TCU (31)
- BYU (36)
- Kansas (39)
- Colorado (46)
- Cincinnati (52)
- Houston (53)
- Oklahoma State (64)
- West Virginia (65)
- Arizona (68)
- UCF (74)
For the second time in as many seasons, BYU will have an opportunity to surprise teams in the conference.
Published