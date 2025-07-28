Coach Prime Will Lead Colorado Against BYU in September
The BYU football program will kickoff conference play in September on the road against Colorado. When Colorado head coach Deion Sanders announced he would have a press conference regarding his health on Monday, some speculated that Sanders might step down due to health challenges.
Instead, Coach Prime announced that "he's back" on Monday after successfully recovering from bladder cancer. Sanders is "cured from the cancer" and will lead Colorado when they take on BYU on September 27th. In his press conference, he jokingly said there will be a porta-potty on the sideline. "I can't pee like I used to pee," Sanders said. "I truly depend on Depends. I cannot control my bladder. If you see a porta-potty on the sideline, it's real."
The Cougars and the Buffaloes squared off in the Alamo Bowl back in December. BYU dominated Colorado 36-14 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score suggests. The Buffaloes will have revenge on their mind when the Cougars arrive in Boulder.