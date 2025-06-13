College Football Analytics Guru Predicts Every BYU Football Game in 2025
Now that the dust has settle on the transfer portal, national college football analysts are starting to put out their projections for the 2025 college football season. College football analytics guru Kelley Ford predicted every BYU game in 2025. Ford projects BYU to go 8.2-3.8 in 2025.
Kelley Ford Predicts 2025 BYU Football Schedule
Here are the game-by-game predictions from Ford. BYU is favored in 10 out of 12 games.
- Portland State - 99%
- Stanford - 88%
- East Carolina - 81%
- Colorado - 57%
- West Virginia - 81%
- Arizona - 71%
- Utah - 61%
- Iowa State - 47%
- Texas Tech - 39%
- TCU - 59%
- Cincinnati - 65%
- UCF - 75%
Ford gives BYU a 71% to be 3-0 heading into the conference slate. BYU's projected conference record in 5.5-3.5.
Odds of a Special Season
For the purposes of this article, we'll define a "special season" as 10 or more regular season wins. Winning 10 games would put BYU in contention for the Big 12 championship and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff as well. Ford gives BYU a 20% chance to win 10 games or more.
1 win or more - >99%
2 wins or more >99%
3 wins or more >99%
4 wins or more - >99%
5 wins or more - 99%
6 wins ore more - 96%
7 wins or more - 88%
8 wins or more - 70%
9 wins or more - 44%
10 wins or more - 20%
11 wins or more - 6%
12 wins (undefeated) - 1%
Big 12 Conference Race
History suggests seven conference wins would put BYU in a position to potentially play in the Big 12 title game. Ford gives BYU a 25% chance to win 7 conference games or more.
1 win or more - >99%
2 wins or more >99%
3 wins or more 98%
4 wins or more - 93%
5 wins or more - 78%
6 wins ore more - 52%
7 wins or more - 25%
8 wins or more - 8%
9 wins (undefeated) - 1%