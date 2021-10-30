Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    College GameDay Analysts Pick No. 25 BYU vs Virginia

    For the first time since 2015, former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall will coach a game at Lavell Edwards Stadium
    Author:

    For the first time since 2015, former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall will coach a game at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday. This time, he will be on the opposing sideline as the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers. BYU-Virginia will kick off on ESPN2 at 8:15 MST. Below is all the information to watch, stream, or listen to BYU-Virginia. 

    Broadcast Information

    TV/Streaming: ESPN2 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    RADIO: BYU Sports Network
    BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
    Live Stats
    Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

    Virginia-BYU Analytics Prediction

    SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Virginia prediction on Wednesday.

    SP+ gives BYU a 40% chance to win with a projected final score of 34-29 in favor of Virginia.

    ESPN FPI is slightly more bullish on the Cougars coming into this game - FPI gives BYU a 47% chance to beat Virginia.

    Game Information

    BYU and Virginia will kick off at 8:15 MST on ESPN2. BYU is 6-2 and ranked #25 following a win over Washington State last Saturday. Virginia is also 6-2 with notable wins over Miami, Louisville, and Illinois.

    Uniform Information

    The Cougars will sport the royal home jerseys with royal helmets. This uniform is a tribute to the 1966 BYU football team and then quarterback Virgil Carter.

    Virginia will wear all white with a navy helmet:

