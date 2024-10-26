College GameDay Crew Picks No. 11 BYU at UCF
No. 11 BYU football is back in action and looking to protect an unbeaten record. The Cougars are two-point underdogs to the Knights despite UCF losing four consecutive games. On Saturday morning, College GameDay picked BYU-UCF. Below are their picks along with commentary.
Desmond Howard: BYU
Referring to the betting line, Desmond Howard said, "The disrespect of the Cougars, you guys got to stop it. This is what's going to happen. They're going to stop UCF's running game which is the best in the conference and then force them to throw it, creating turnovers. BYU beats UCF."
Nick Saban: BYU
"I'm with you. I think BYU all the way in this one."
Pat McAfee: BYU
"I think BYU can handle what UCF is good at. The sports books making this the way they are, I'm very confused. Give me the Mormons to get another big-time win."
Kyle Schwarber (Guest Picker): BYU
"I'm going to go with BYU in this one."
Lee Corso: UCF
"I beat BYU in 1979. I'm going with my hometown team UCF."
Kirk Herbstreit: BYU
"This BYU team, like your team in 1979, maybe a team of destiny. They keep finding ways to win games late. Jake Retzlaff I think finds a way again today in a close game."
How to Watch No. 11 BYU at UCF
BYU and UCF will kickoff at 1:30 PM Mountain Time and 3:30 PM Eastern Time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
This is a massive game for BYU's Big 12 title implications. A win over UCF would put BYU in sole possession of first place.