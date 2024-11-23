College GameDay Crew Picks No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State
On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew picked no. 14 BYU at no. 21 Arizona State. The crew doesn't like BYU's chances to go into Tempe and leave with a win. Everyone on the crew picked the Sun Devils over the Cougars. Here are their picks along with commentary.
Desmond Howard: Arizona State
"Sun Devils over BYU. I think BYUU's run has come to an end. They lost last week and they're gonna lose again to Arizona State."
Kirk Saban: Arizona State
"I like Arizona State in this one, I just think they're playing really good together as a team. Complimentary football."
Pat McAfee: Arizona State
"What did you say is happening in the Valley? Activate? I think that's going to continue. Sorry, Mormons, Arizona State."
Justin Fields (Celebrity Guest Picker): Arizona State
"I got Arizona State. I think they've been playing well."
Lee Corso: Arizona State
"Arizona State wins it in Desert."
Kirk Herbstreit: Arizona State
"The big three. Sam Levitt Jordan, Tyson and Cam Scattebo. They take care of BYU."