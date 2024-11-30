College GameDay Crew Picks No. 19 BYU vs Houston
On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew picked no. 19 BYU vs Houston. Below are their picks along with commentary.
Desmond Howard: BYU
"BYU lost a tough one against Arizona State last week, but I think the Cougars bounce back. I think they're going to beat Houston."
Nick Saban: BYU
"I like the Cougars as well. I think Houston struggles offensively. I think BYU has improved on defense. I think that will be the difference."
Pat McAfee: BYU
"I'm going BYU as well because of how they performed in the second half against Arizona State last week. I think they're back."
Tyler Toney (Celebrity Guest Picker): BYU
"We've been touring for five years now and there is one show that is behind our Dallas show every single year and it's not Houston. Salt Lake City fans are on another level. Give me BYU."
Lee Corso: BYU
Kirk Herbstreit: BYU
"Houston fired their offensive coordinator mid year. They don't have the offensive firepower to stay with BYU."
As most BYU fans know by now, there are two other games on Saturday that will determine whether BYU makes the Big 12 championship game or not: Arizona-Arizona State and Kansas State-Iowa State. BYU needs either Iowa State or Arizona State to lose to have a path to the Big 12 championship game.
The College GameDay picked both of those games, and nobody on the set picked one of those two games to go BYU's way. Everyone picked both Arizona State and Iowa State to win.