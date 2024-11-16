College GameDay Crew Picks No. 6 BYU vs Kansas
No. 6 BYU football is one of the top storylines of the 2024 college football season. The Cougars, despite a 9-0 start, are being doubted by the oddsmakers. BYU is favored by just three points over a Kansas team that is 3-6 coming into this game. The College GameDay crew made their picks for BYU-Kansas on Saturday morning. Here are their picks along with commentary.
Desmond Howard: BYU
"I like BYU a lot. I think they're a gritty team. They're well coached. They'll find a way to win again. Go Cougars."
Nick Saban: BYU
"I got BYU too, but I'm a little apprehensive because if you're a basketball team and you're trying to win every game on the last possession, which they won three, eventually it's going to blow up on you."
Pat McAfee: BYU
"There could be a destiny thing though [with BYU]. And especially with the relationships that are brewing over there. You know, the quarterback, they call him the BYJew Jake Retzlaff. He is beloved over there with his rabbi is out there with the Mormons. I think they're more together than they've ever been. Give me the BYU."
Cody Rhodes (Celebrity Picker): Kansas
Lee Corso: BYU
"Not so fast, handsome gentleman. BYU."
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas
"I'm going with Cody. This is a classic somebody knows something game. The 9-0 team against 3-6 three and six and they are a three-point favorite. Stanford Steve talked about it earlier. I agree with him. Jalon Daniels has so much ability. [Daniels had a] slow start, but the last four weeks: 12 touchdowns. I think Kansas can go off and pull off the upset. Kansas may be getting right."