Colorado Transfer Isaiah Jatta Commits to BYU Football
On Monday, Colorado offensive line transfer Isaiah Jatta committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football prgoram. Jatta recently took visits to both BYU and USC. The visit to Provo went well enough for Jatta to commit to BYU and shut down his transfer recruitment. BYU originally recruited Jatta out of Snow College. He was a coveted recruit at the time, holding competing offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Kansas, Illinois, NC State, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Utah State among others. After an up-and-down year at Colorado, Jatta entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
After entering the transfer portal, Jatta has picked up competing offers from San Diego State, Texas State, and USC. You can check out a few clips from his last season at Colorado below.
Last year at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders, Jatta appeared in 11 games for the Buffaloes primarily on special teams. Jatta started one game at tackle against UCLA. In that game, Jatta struggled against a very good UCLA pass rush. Jatta allowed four pressures in 34 pass block reps. Jatta didn't play great, but he was part of a dysfunctional Colorado offensive line that struggled to play together throughout the season. The talent that made him a coveted recruit out of Snow College is still there.
Jatta spent two years at Snow College before signing with Colorado as part of the 2023 signing class. At Snow, he was named a NJCAA Football First Team All-American in 2022.
BYU lacked depth at tackle and Jatta will provide that for BYU in 2024. He could also push for a starting spot at right tackle. Adding Jetta to the mix rounds out BYU's offensive line for the upcoming season.