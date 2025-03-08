Darius Lassiter is 'Highly Unlikely' to Return to BYU Football in 2025
Back in November, BYU honored 20 seniors on senior night against Houston. One of the players that was honored was BYU senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter. Lassiter had exhausted all NCAA eligibility and was playing his final game at Lavell Edwards Stadium.
That was until last December, when the NCAA issued a blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to all FBS players that played in junior college. On the surface, it appeared that Lassiter would get a bonus year of eligibility. Lassiter wanted to return to BYU, but the waiver offered by the NCAA was not as generous as initially anticipated.
On Friday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said it's "highly unlikely" that Lassiter will qualify to return to BYU for the 2025 season.
"Highly unlikely," Sitake responded when asked for an update on Lassiter's status. "We try to give it the best shot according to the NCAA rules. They are the ones that control what all these young men do. We'll see, we'll just see along the way. But I know he'll have a shot at the next level too....I just with [the NCAA] would figure it out so that our guys if they're going to have all of their eligibility to have an opportunity to play or not."
Lassiter was been BYU's second leading wide receiver in 2024. He totaled 703 yards and 4 touchdowns on 45 receptions. He will be remembered for his game-winning touchdown catch against Oklahoma State in 2024.
If Lassiter returns, BYU would have both of its leading wide receivers back in 2025 since Chase Roberts announced his plans to return in 2025. Those two have combined for over 1,500 receiving last season.