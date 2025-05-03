Defensive Tackle Jakwon McGinney Reportedly Set to Take BYU Visit

Arkansas State DT Jakwon McGinney is taking a visit to BYU early next week, his agents tell @247Sports.



He initially signed with Arkansas State in the 2025 class out of Hutchinson C.C. Was one of the top JUCO DTs in the 2025 cycle. https://t.co/8rHz550VKz pic.twitter.com/cCKS9iKs4V