Defensive Tackle Jakwon McGinney Reportedly Set to Take BYU Visit
Defensive tackle has been a position of focus throughout the offseason for BYU. The Cougars have added Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa and Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland. It appears BYU is still looking to add one more. Arkansas State transfer Jakwon McGinney will take a visit next week, according to a report from Chris Hummer.
McGinney signed with Arkansas State as part of their 2025 recruiting class. He was a a JUCO national champion at Hutchinson Community College. Since entering the transfer portal back in April, McGinney has picked up competing offers from Utah State, Western Michigan, Southern Miss, UTEP, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, and North Texas.
McGinney has two years of eligibility and a redshirt season available. Since McGinney is coming from the JUCO ranks, it's possible he could be granted an additional year of eligibility if the JUCO eligibility waiver becomes a permanent ruling.
McGinney is from Mobile, Alabama. When he was coming out of Hutchinson Community College, he held competing offers from the likes of Boise State, App State, FAU, Temple, and UAB among others.
The BYU coaching staff is looking to put the finishing touches on the 2025 roster over the next month. This weekend, BYU is hosting Stanford transfers Bear Bachmeier and Tiger Bachmeier. This is the last chance BYU will have to shore up depth across the roster before the 2025 season.