Deion Sanders Confirms Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders Will Play Against BYU
On Sunday, the Alamo Bowl announced that BYU and Colorado will square off in the 2024 Alamo Bowl. BYU-Colorado will be one of the most viewed games of the bowl season. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confirmed that both Heisman favorite Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders will play against BYU in the bowl game.
"We have a plethora of seniors that are pro bound and guess what, every single one of them is going to play," Sanders said. "We don't tap out. We don't sit out....we have a kid that's probably, not probably, as a matter of fact he's going to pick up the Heisman trophy this week and he is going to play. We've got a quarterback who picked up an award last weekend, and he is going to play. We have receivers that I know are going pro, and guess what, they're going to play."
BYU has a history of high participation in bowl games. With a month to rest up for this game, both teams should be close to full strength when the game kicks off.
Just a month ago, BYU and Colorado were on schedule to play each other in the Big 12 championshiop game. After some stumbles in November, BYU and Colorado were two of the four teams tied for first place in the Big 12. Due to tiebreaker rules, both BYU and Colorado missed out on the Big 12 championship.