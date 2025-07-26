ESPN Picks the Swing Game on BYU's 2025 Schedule
ESPN analysts have picked the swing games for every top 25 team. First and foremost, it's worth noting that ESPN still has BYU in the preseason top 25 despite losing quarterback Jake Retzlaff earlier this month.
There are a few different games on the schedule that could be swing games for BYU. In a somewhat surprising pick, ESPN picked West Virginia as the swing game on the schedule.
"The Big 12 opener against Colorado on Sept. 27 is one to circle but it's the next week -- at home against West Virginia -- that could really swing momentum one way or the other. If the Cougars start 4-0 (they play Portland State, Stanford and East Carolina in nonconference), a win here to move to 2-0 in conference play would be huge -- especially since they'll be breaking in a new quarterback and that early-season experience will matter. And if they lose to Colorado, they'll need a win over the Mountaineers to avoid an 0-2 start, which would essentially end any hopes of building off of last year's brilliant campaign before the season even has a chance to really get going."- Kyle Bonagura
West Virginia has added more than 50 transfers in Rich Rod's first offseason back in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are a bit of a wildcard on the BYU schedule - we really don't know how good they will be in 2025. What we do know, though, is that West Virginia will have to travel across the country on a short week to play BYU in Lavell Edwards Stadium. For that reason alone, this should be one of the more favorable matchups on BYU's conference slate.