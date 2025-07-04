Five BYU Football Players to Attend Big 12 Media Days
Big 12 media days is just around the corner. From July 8th-9th, the Big 12 will gather in Frisco, Texas to preview the upcoming college football season. Five BYU football players will represent BYU at the event.
WR Chase Roberts
BYU's top wide receiver and one of the best wide receivers in the conference. Chase Roberts will make his second appearance at BYU media days. Roberts will lead a BYU offense into the 2025 season without an experienced quarterback under center.
RB LJ Martin
LJ Martin led BYU in rushing in both his true freshman and sophomore campaigns. Now an upperclassman, Martin will represent BYU in his home state. Speaking of the BYU quarterback situation, Martin will be leaned on heavily while the new QB gets up to speed.
DT Keanu Tanuvasa
The only transfer on the list. Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa will represent the BYU defensive line at Big 12 media days. Tanuvasa was arguably the most important addition of the offseason for BYU.
LB Jack Kelly
Jack Kelly had a breakout season in 2024 after transferring in from Weber State. The linebacker and star edge rusher is a candidate to lead BYU in sacks in 2025.
LB Isaiah Glasker
Coming off an unbelievable breakout season, linebacker Isaiah Glasker will represent BYU. Glasker has all-conference potential in 2025.