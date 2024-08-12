Cougs Daily

Five BYU Opponents Ranked in the Preseason AP Poll

BYU is scheduled to play five teams in the preseason AP top 25

Casey Lundquist

Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) runs with the ball against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Kwinton Lassiter (8) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The college football season is inching closer and closer. On Monday, the Associated Press released the preseason AP Top 25. Five BYU opponents were ranked in the top 25. Here is the full poll. BYU's opponents are in bold font.

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Oregon
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Five Big 12 teams are ranked, and BYU is scheduled to play all five of those teams. Three other Big 12 teams received votes: Iowa State, West Virginia, and Colorado.

It's worth noting that BYU has a favorable home-away split against those five ranked teams. Of the five ranked teams in the Big 12, BYU will get Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Arizona at home. The Cougars also host Houston at home who was picked to finish 15th in the Big 12. A 4-2 record at home would probably be enough to get back to bowl eligibility.

The opposite was true in 2023. Excluding Oklahoma, BYU's most challenging games were on the road in the inaugural Big 12 campaign. BYU had to travel to Texas, Kansas, West Virginia, Arkansas, TCU and Oklahoma State. BYU went 1-5 in those six games.

Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

