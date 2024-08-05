Five BYU Opponents Ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll
College football is in the air. On Monday, USA Today published the first iteration of the 2024 Coaches Poll. Five of BYU's 2024 opponents were ranked in the first poll.
Here is the full poll. BYU's opponents are in bold font.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Missouri
- LSU
- Utah
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- NC State
- USC
- Kansas
- Iowa
Two other BYU opponents, SMU and UCF, received votes.
Five total Big 12 teams are ranked, and BYU is scheduled to play all five of those teams. It's worth noting that BYU has a favorable home-away split against those five ranked teams. Of the five ranked teams in the Big 12, BYU will get Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Arizona at home. The Cougars also host Houston at home who was picked to finish 15th in the Big 12. A 4-2 record at home would probably be enough to get back to bowl eligibility.
The opposite was true in 2023. Excluding Oklahoma, BYU's most challenging games were on the road in the inaugural Big 12 campaign. BYU had to travel to Texas, Kansas, West Virginia, Arkansas, TCU and Oklahoma State. BYU went 1-5 in those six games.
BYU hosts Southern Illinois to start the season, so a 1-0 start is very likely. After a pair of road games, BYU returns home to host Kansas State in the Big 12 opener. That game against Kansas State kicks off the most difficult seven-game stretch of the season. BYU will play Kansas State, Baylor, Arizona, Oklahoma State, UCF, Utah, and Kansas. Going at least 2-2 in the home games against Kansas State, Arizona, Oklahoma State, and Kansas could determine BYU's bowl eligibility.