Five BYU Players Named to Phil Steele's Preseason First Team All-Conference
Phil Steele has released his 2025 preseason college football magazine. In the magazine, Steele posted his all-conference team selections. Five BYU players were first-team all-conference selections.
First Team All-Conference
Five BYU players were named to the First Team All-Big 12, including three special teams specialists. Steele ranks BYU's special teams unit first in the conference. Star players Chase Roberts and Isaiah Glasker also made the cut.
- Chase Roberts - WR
- Isaiah Glasker - LB
- Parker Kingston - PR
- Will Ferrin - K
- Garrison Grimes - LS
If not for the departure of Keelan Marion to Miami, BYU would have gone 4/4 on special teams first-team all conference selections. Special teams made a big impact for BYU in 2024, and Steele projects a similar impact in 2025.
Chase Roberts will pursue his first 1,000-yard season in 2025. Roberts led the Cougars with 854 receiving yards last season. Rorberts will be the undisputed top target at WR.
Isaiah Glasker is coming off one of the most impressive breakout seasons in recent history. Glasker has the potential to be an NFL Draft selection in 2026. He impacted every facet of the game in 2024.
Second Team All-Conference
BYU linebacker Jack Kelly was the lone selection on the second team. Kelly has a chance to be BYU's best pass rusher in 2025.
- Jack Kelly - LB
Third Team All-Conference
The third team included three more projected starters for BYU, including Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa. Tanuvasa will be the most talented defensive tackle to play at BYU since Khyiris Tonga.
- Keanu Tanuvasa - DL
- Mory Bamba - CB
- Weylin Lapuaho - OL
Fourth Team All-Conference
No BYU players were named to the fourth team.