Five BYU Transfers Have Announced Their Transfer Destinations
Following the 2024 season, 15 BYU players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Five out of the 15 have announced their transfer destinations. In this article, we'll go through those five destinations and provide updates on the other 10 transfers. It appears that the majority of the BYU transfers will find new homes for the 2025 season.
Transfers That Have Committed to Other Schools
Kody Epps - WR
BYU veteran wide receiver Kody Epps suffered an injury against Baylor and never returned in 2024. Epps announced his decision to transfer to Western Kentucky.
Jackson Bowers - TE
Former four-star recruit Jackson Bowers entered the transfer portal after two years in the program. Bowers committed to Oregon State.
Miles Davis - RB
BYU veteran running back Miles Davis entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. He ran for 468 yards at BYU.
Davis announced his plans to transfer to Utah State.
Dallin Johnson - DL
True freshman defensive tackle Dallin Johnson announced his plans to transfer after just one season with the program. Johnson committed to Utah Tech.
Prince Zombo - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Prince Zombo entered the transfer portal. Zombo committed to Utah Tech.
Transfers That Have Not Announced Their Transfer Plans
Crew Wakley - S
In terms of impact, safety Crew Wakley is the most impactful BYU player to enter the portal. Fortunately for BYU, they are well suited to handle a loss at that position. Wakley has reported offers from Utah State, Iowa State, Purdue, Memphis, West Virginia, and UNLV.
Sione Moa - LB
Sione Moa was the latest addition to the transfer portal. Sione is the brother of Aisea Moa who entered the transfer portal a few weeks prior. Moa has been offered by UNLV and will take an official visit.
Aisea Moa - LB
Linebacker Aisea Moa has not announced his transfer destination, but he did recently take an official visit to Michigan State.
David Latu - DL
Defensive tackle David Latu entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Latu spent two years in the program. He ranked fourth in snaps played among defensive tackles in 2023 - he played just eight snaps in 2024. Latu has not announced his transfer destination.
Noah Lugo - QB
BYU true freshman quarterback Noah Lugo entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Lugo spent just one year in the program after signing a year ago.
Lugo has announced offers from Rice, UTEP, and UTSA but he has not committed anywhere. Lugo was committed to UTSA when BYU offered him.
Dalton Riggs - LS
BYU long snapper Dalton Riggs entered the transfer portal. Riggs posted on "X" that he had received multiple scholarship offers, but decided to stay at BYU until April so he can graduate.
Dallin Havea - DL
BYU defensive lineman Dallin Havea entered the transfer portal. Havea never played meaningful snaps for BYU. He has not reported any offers or committed anywhere since entering.
Micah Harper - S
Former starting safety Micah Harper entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. Harper fell mostly out of the rotation this season. Harper has not announced any offers or committed anywhere yet.
Tyler West - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Tyler West entered the portal after his true freshman season. He announced an offer from SUU but has not committed anywhere.
Dylan Dunn - QB
BYU walk-on quarterback Dylan Dunn entered the transfer portal after one year with the program. Dunn has announced an offer from Arkansas State since entering the portal.