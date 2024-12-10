Five New Players in the Transfer Portal with Connections to BYU Football
On Monday, the transfer portal opened to all college football players. Hundreds of players entered the transfer portal. We'll monitor BYU's top transfer targets throughout the transfer cycle.
Kalani Sitake was very clear about the transfer portal strategy on signing day: BYU will primarily pursue transfers who have prior connections to the program. We'll pay extra attention to those players with BYU connections that enter the transfer portal. We already went over 10 players in the transfer portal that have connections to BYU. Here are five new players that entered the portal that have connections to BYU.
1. Andrew Gentry - OL
For those BYU fans that follow recruiting, Andrew Gentry is a familiar name. The former coveted recruit was one of BYU's top targets before he committed to Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia. On his mission, Mendenhall stepped down at Arizona and Genry ended up at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. BYU has a major need at offensive tackle, and Gentry would be the perfect fit to step in and play right away. He started a few games for Michigan this season, and he was the third-highest graded player on the Michigan offense.
Gentry turned down BYU twice, perhaps the third time could be the charm. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
2. Tausili Akana - DE
BYU was the first school to offer Tausili Akana clear back in 2019. Before he signed with Texas as part of their 2023 recruiting class, Akana was one of the top recruits in the state of Utah. He picked up offers from all over the country, and BYU was not one of his finalists. However, BYU would love to take another shot at landing Akana. BYU needs game-changing edge rushers, and Akana would fit that mold.
3. Carsen Ryan - TE
Former Timpview standout Carsen Ryan was a priority BYU target coming out of high school. He eventually signed with UCLA before transferring to Utah for the 2024 season. He entered the transfer portal on Monday. Like Gentry, Ryan could fit a position of need for BYU.
Ryan has 29 career receptions for 400 yards and 4 touchdowns.
4. Khalil Laufau - DL
Khalil Laufau prepped at nearby Herriman High School before signing with Washington State. Laufau was not recruited by BYU out of high school, but he was offered by Jay Hill when he was at Weber State.
Laufau has two years of eligibility remaining, and he has been an impact player for Washington State. He finished the 2024 season with 16 tackles, 4 sacks, and a pass breakup.
5. Luke Baklenko - OL
BYU recruited former Stanford offensive tackle Luke Baklenko out of high school. BYU was never a true contender in his recruitment coming out of high school before he committed to the Cardinal. He has reportedly setup official visits with the likes of Michigan State and Okahoma. On paper, this one feels like a longshot.