'Flying Burritos' The Storyline Following BYU's Win Over Georgia Southern

On Saturday afternoon, no. 14 BYU traveled to Georgia to take on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history. The Cougars walked away with an ugly 34-17 win.

Credit: BYU Photo

BYU-Georgia Southern was weird in just about every aspect. The ESPN+ broadcast was, to put it lightly, subpar. The live feed missed several plays when the Cougars pushed the tempo on offense, and the broadcasters were not up ESPN's standards.

The crowd makeup was strange as well. The game, which took place over 2,000 miles from BYU's campus, appeared to consist of 50% BYU fans. Something few teams in the country not named BYU could pull off.

BYU was clearly the superior team, and the Cougars maintained control throughout the game. However, BYU looked flat in certain moments, especially in the first half. Even when the Eagles took a 17-14 lead in the second quarter, it felt like it was only a matter of time before BYU would retake the lead and pull away.



Then they did, going on a 20-0 scoring run to take a 34-17 lead. Even then, the Cougars' lead felt less satisfying than a veggie burger.

Late in the fourth quarter, BYU was driving with an opportunity to extend the lead. In true Kalani Sitake fashion, the Cougars chose to take a knee deep inside Georgia Southern territory instead of extending the lead. After the first kneel, a Georgia Southern defensive lineman ripped BYU OL Joe Tukuafu's helmet off his head. The game, which was chippy throughout, turned chippier. And weirder.

After the game, BYUtv's Spencer Linton asked head coach Kalani Sitake about the emotional nature of this game. Sitake said flying burritos attributed to the chippy nature of the game.

"We lost focus a little bit in the first half," Sitake said. "I think they were doing some things. Throwing food, burritos at us from the stands, and I think it got the guys a little upset."

Sitake's comments capped off a weird afternoon Statesboro, Georgia.

With the win, BYU improved to 9-2 on the season and kept its slim odds of a NY6 bowl alive. The Cougars will have an opportunity to reach 10 wins next weekend against USC.