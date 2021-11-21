Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    'Flying Burritos' The Storyline Following BYU's Win Over Georgia Southern

    A weird game against Georgia Southern turned weirder when Kalani Sitake mentioned flying burritos in his postgame interview
    Author:

    On Saturday afternoon, no. 14 BYU traveled to Georgia to take on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history. The Cougars walked away with an ugly 34-17 win. 

    _W1_1260

    BYU-Georgia Southern was weird in just about every aspect. The ESPN+ broadcast was, to put it lightly, subpar. The live feed missed several plays when the Cougars pushed the tempo on offense, and the broadcasters were not up ESPN's standards.

    The crowd makeup was strange as well. The game, which took place over 2,000 miles from BYU's campus, appeared to consist of 50% BYU fans. Something few teams in the country not named BYU could pull off. 

    BYU was clearly the superior team, and the Cougars maintained control throughout the game. However, BYU looked flat in certain moments, especially in the first half. Even when the Eagles took a 17-14 lead in the second quarter, it felt like it was only a matter of time before BYU would retake the lead and pull away.

    Read More

    Then they did, going on a 20-0 scoring run to take a 34-17 lead. Even then, the Cougars' lead felt less satisfying than a veggie burger.

    Late in the fourth quarter, BYU was driving with an opportunity to extend the lead. In true Kalani Sitake fashion, the Cougars chose to take a knee deep inside Georgia Southern territory instead of extending the lead. After the first kneel, a Georgia Southern defensive lineman ripped BYU OL Joe Tukuafu's helmet off his head. The game, which was chippy throughout, turned chippier. And weirder.

    After the game, BYUtv's Spencer Linton asked head coach Kalani Sitake about the emotional nature of this game. Sitake said flying burritos attributed to the chippy nature of the game.

    "We lost focus a little bit in the first half," Sitake said. "I think they were doing some things. Throwing food, burritos at us from the stands, and I think it got the guys a little upset."

    Sitake's comments capped off a weird afternoon Statesboro, Georgia.

    With the win, BYU improved to 9-2 on the season and kept its slim odds of a NY6 bowl alive. The Cougars will have an opportunity to reach 10 wins next weekend against USC.

    _W1_1260

    'Flying Burritos' The Storyline Following BYU's Win Over Georgia Southern

    A weird game against Georgia Southern turned weirder when Kalani Sitake mentioned flying burritos in his postgame interview

    4 minutes ago
    BYU vs Idaho State Matthew Criddle

    Three Things to Know About BYU vs Georgia Southern

    BYU takes on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history

    10 hours ago
    Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

    Week 12 Cheering Guide for BYU Football Fans

    Nov 19, 2021
    Kalani Sitake

    Six Reasons BYU’s Head Coaching Gig Rivals Those of Major Football Programs

    Kalani Sitake finds himself in an enviable position as BYU's head coach.

    Nov 18, 2021
    Chaz Ah You Isaiah Herron vs Utah

    Bye Week Festivities with Chaz Ah You

    BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You gives fans an all-access look at BYU's bye week festivities

    Nov 18, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Keanu Hill

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

    The third edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday

    Nov 18, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Navy Midnight Virgil uniforms

    Four Dominoes That Must Fall if BYU is Going to Make a NY6 Bowl

    With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, BYU's path to a NY6 bowl is coming into focus

    Nov 17, 2021
    Fousseyni Traore BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    Three Takeaways from BYU's Dominant Victory Over Oregon

    BYU's victory over #12 Oregon on Tuesday night turned historic

    Nov 17, 2021