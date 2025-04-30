Former BYU Defensive Tackle Joshua Singh Commits to Vanderbilt
In this story:
A former BYU defensive tackle is heading to the SEC. On Wednesday, former BYU defensive lineman Joshua Singh announced his commitment to Vanderbilt. Singh picked up a competing offer from SMU after entering the transfer portal.
Singh spent the past four years at BYU as a reserve defensive tackle and he was projected to be another reserve contributor in 2025. He will have on year of eligibility remaining at Vanderbilt.
Over the last four years, Singh played 311 snaps for the BYU defense. He played a career high 194 snaps in 2024. He tallied 10 total tackles including 3 solo tackles in those snaps and no sacks. He played a season-high 33 snaps in BYU's road win at SMU last September.
Published