Former BYU Quarterback Cade Fennegan Reportedly Enters the Transfer Portal
Former BYU quarterback has reportedly entered the transfer portal according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports. Fennegan was not on BYU's roster in 2024 after participating in 2024 Spring camp. Between Spring camp and Fall camp, Fennegan moved to a student coaching role.
Cade Fennegan spent three years on the BYU football roster from 2021-2023. Fennegan was BYU's third-string quarterback throughout the majority of his time at BYU. Fennegan came to BYU via Boise State where he started against BYU during the 2020 season.
Attrition in the quarterback room was required for BYU before the 2024 season. BYU had 10 quarterbacks on the roster during Spring camp, so BYU needed to trim down on those numbers and Fennegan was impacted by that. Fennegan will likely seek out a new school where he has a path to compete for the starting job.
Fennegan appeared in one game for BYU in 2023. He played a few snaps for BYU in a blowout win over SUU. In that game, Fennegan had two rushing attempts for -5 yards.
In one year at Boise State, Fennegan threw for 182 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception while completing 54% of his passes. All of his passing yards came in a 51-17 loss to BYU.