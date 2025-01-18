Former BYU Quarterback Dylan Dunn Goes the JUCO Route
Two BYU quarterbacks entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season. One of the two quarterbacks that entered was true freshman walk-on Dylan Dunn. Dunn, a Kansas native, picked up an offer from Arkansas State after entering the transf portal. Instead of staying the in the FBS ranks and committing to Arkansas State, Dunn opted to go to the JUCO route.
On Thursday, Dunn committed to the Butler Grizzlies. Dunn is taking advantage of the recent JUCO ruling which prevents JUCO years from counting against NCAA eligibility. Presumably, Dunn's plan is to return to the FBS ranks after proving what he's capable of at the JUCO level.
Dunn was not on the BYU roster in 2024, meaning he was a grayshirt that will have all four years of eligibility remaining if he returns to either the FBS or FCS ranks.
Dunn, who was listed at 6'4 in high school, had a record-setting senior season. He threw for 3,777 yards, a school record. He tallied 47 touchdowns to 5 interceptions while completing 74% of his passes. In his commitment announcement last year, Dunn said he chose to walk on at BYU over FBS offers. He was recruited by Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Arkansas State among others during his high school recruitment.
The other BYU quarterback that entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season was Noah Lugo. Lugo decided to return to his home state in Texas and play for UTSA. Lugo was committed to UTSA originally when he flipped his commitment to BYU.