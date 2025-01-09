Former BYU Safety Crew Wakley Signs With Purdue
On Wednesday, former BYU safety Crew Wakley signed with Purdue. Wakley played 360 total snaps on defense and started nine games for BYU at strong safety. He finished the 2024 season with 44 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 sack. His most notable play of the season came against Baylor when he intercepted Sawyer Robertson to seal a BYU victory over the Bears.
Wakley came to BYU as a walk-on transfer from Utah State in 2023. Wakley took advantage of some injuries at the safety position and became a starter for the Cougars. He will finish his college career in the Big Ten at Purdue. The Boilermakers will be led by former UNLV head coach Barry Odom in 2025.
Of the BYU players that entered the portal from BYU, Wakley was the only one that played a critical role in 2024.
Fortunately for BYU, however, the future of the safety position still looks bright. BYU brings back young players like Raider Damuni, Faletau Satuala, and Tommy Prassas. The Cougars will also return free safety Tanner Wall. Safety is one position where BYU was positioned to absorb a loss like Wakley.
A quarterback in high school, Wakley moved to safety in college. He played two years for BYU, and he finished with 103 total tackles, 7 pass breakups, 1 sack, and 3 interceptions.
Without Wakley on the roster, Raider Damuni is the most likely player to move into the starting lineup for BYU. Damuni already got a lot of run at that spot in 2024, he played 276 snaps in 2024.