Former BYU Wide Receiver Keelan Marion Commits to Miami
Former BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion, the most notable transfer out of the BYU football program in the Spring transfer window, has made his transfer decision. Marion will return back to the East Coast where he grow up and play his final season of college football at Miami. Marion committed to the Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal on Saturday afternoon.
Marion was an All-American kick returner at BYU and he had a chance to go down as one of the best kick returners in program history. Instead, he transferred out in a surprising move that changed BYU's plans for the 2025 season.
Last season, Marion had two kickoff returns for touchdowns including one against rival Utah. Marion's touchdown was pivotal in a game that BYU won 22-21. As a wide receiver, Marion's role grew as the season progressed. He finished the 2024 season with 24 receptions and 346 receiving yards. He also had 96 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on jet sweeps.
Without Marion, BYU will turn to young and talented, though inexperienced, wide receivers like Cody Hagen, Tei Nacua, Dom McKenzie, and LaMason Waller. BYU will also likely turn to the transfer portal to fill Marion's scholarship. BYU recently extended an offer to Jackson State transfer Isaiah Spencer.