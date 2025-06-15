Former BYU Wide Receiver Koa Eldredge Commits to Hawaii
Another former member of the BYU football program has committed to Hawaii. On Sunday, former BYU wide receiver Koa Eldredge committed to the Rainbow Warriors. Eldgredge, a native of Hawaii, appeared in 16 games over the last two years for BYU. Eldredge was a contributor on special teams for BYU.
Eldredge was recruited to play wide receiver at BYU. He spent time at both safety and wide receiver in his two years with the program. He was listed as a wide receiver on BYU's Spring roster. Over the course of two years in the program, Eldredge played 163 special teams snaps and 4 snaps on defense.
Eldredge is the second former BYU player to transfer to Hawaii this offseason, joining former BYU cornerback Zion Allen. Allen spent some time at SUU in between BYU and Hawaii.
Eldredge was one of a handful of BYU player to enter the transfer portal during the Spring transfer window.