Four BYU Football Players Named to Watchlists
Four BYU football players have been named to preseason watchlists.
Parker Kingston
BYU punt returner and wide receiver Parker Kingston was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list. The Paul Hornung Award is given to the nation's most versatile FBS player.
Tanner Wall
Tanner Wall was named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watch list. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watch list "is presented annually to the FBS football player who best combines exemplary community service, academic excellence and athletic achievement."
Wall was also named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works watch list.
Jack Kelly
BYU linebacker Jack Kelly was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, honoring the nation's top linebacker.
Kelly was also named to the Bronko Nagurski watch list. The Bronko Nagurski award is given to the nation's best defensive player.
Isaiah Glasker
BYU star linebacker Isaiah Glasker was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, honoring the nation's top linebacker.