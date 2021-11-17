Four Dominoes That Must Fall if BYU is Going to Make a NY6 Bowl

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, BYU's path to a NY6 bowl is coming into focus

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the third edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings. BYU stayed at #14 in the rankings after a bye week.

11/16 CFP Rankings

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Notre Dame Oklahoma State Wake Forest Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma BYU Wisconsin Texas A&M Iowa Pitt San Diego State NC State Arkansas UTSA Utah Houston Mississippi State

If the season ended today, this is how the NY6 would look:



Orange Bowl: Georgia (1) vs Ohio State (4)

Cotton Bowl: Alabama (2) vs Oregon (3)

Rose Bowl: Michigan (6, auto) vs Utah (23, auto)

Peach Bowl: Cincinnati (5, G5 auto) vs Michigan State (7, at large)

Fiesta Bowl: Wake Forest (10, ACC auto) vs Notre Dame (8, at large)

Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss (12, SEC auto) vs Oklahoma State (9, Big 12 auto)

There are only two weeks remaining in the regular season. BYU's path to a NY6 bowl, which has always been slim, is coming into focus. Today, we look at four dominoes that would need to fall if BYU is going to qualify for a NY6 Bowl.

Obviously, BYU needs to win out. If the Cougars stumble down the final stretch, the hopes of a NY6 Bowl will be dashed. Without further ado, here are the four dominoes (outside of BYU's control) that need to fall if BYU is going to qualify for a NY6 bowl.

1. Only one PAC-12 team qualifies for a NY6 Bowl

No matter what happens over the next few weeks, a PAC-12 team is contractually guaranteed to play in the Rose Bowl. Since Oregon is currently in position to qualify for the playoff, Utah (as the highest ranked PAC-12 team outside of Oregon) would go to the Rose Bowl if the season ended today.

So what needs to happen here? Oregon needs to be knocked out of playoff consideration.

Oregon plays Utah on Saturday. BYU fans should be cheering for Utah to beat Oregon.

2. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, or Baylor must lose & drop below BYU

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor make up three of the five teams ranked directly ahead of BYU. If BYU is going to make a NY6 Bowl, at least one of these teams needs to lose and drop below BYU in the rankings.

The good news is that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play each other to end the regular season, so one of those teams must lose at least once down the final stretch of the season.

Oklahoma takes on a dangerous Iowa State team this weekend. The Sooners have a 66% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

3. Wake Forest must win the ACC or lose twice

No matter what happens over the next few weeks, the ACC champion will play in a NY6 bowl. As things currently stand, it would make things less complicated if Wake Forest won the ACC.

In the worst-case scenario, Wake Forest could win out and head into the ACC Championship at 11-1. Then if they lose in the ACC title game, they could stay ahead of BYU in the rankings and take BYU's at-large spot.

So one of two things needs to happen:

Wake Forest wins the ACC Wake forest loses before the ACC championship

4. Alabama must be knocked out of playoff, Ole Miss must lose

The final domino that must fall is the SEC domino. No matter what happens over the next few weeks, an SEC team will play in the Sugar Bowl. BYU needs Alabama to lose to Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Then, the Cougars need Ole Miss to lose one more game. The Rebels wrap up the regular season at #25 Mississippi State. Ole Miss has a 51% chance to win that game according to ESPN FPI.

What the NY6 Bowls Would Look Like

If those four dominoes fall in BYU's favor, this is what the NY6 Bowls could look like. BYU would play in either the Fiesta Bowl or the Peach Bowl: