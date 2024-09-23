Four-Star BYU WR Commit LaMason Waller Recaps 'Electric' Visit
On Saturday night, BYU dominated no. 13 Kansas State 38-9 in front of a sellout crowd. A few notable recruits were in attendance, including four-star wide receiver and BYU commit LaMason Waller. The game against Kansas State was Waller's first gameday experience at BYU. We caught up with Waller to discuss his BYU visit.
"It was just the electric, it was very exciting," Waller said on the environment inside Lavell Edwards Stadium. "The crowd, the fans, everything was just crazy. It was just a great environment."
Waller has heard about the BYU environment during his recruitment, but seeing it in person brought it to life. "Everybody always says it gets super loud. It really does, like you gotta be able to experience it and I feel like the stadium was shaking, it's crazy."
Waller traveled to the game with fellow BYU commit Blake Bryce. Waller and Bryce new each other before they were BYU commits - the two were 7-on-7 teammates. While on the visit, they ran into former BYU basketball legend Jimmer Fredette.
On what stood out about his favorite part about the visit, Waller said, "Just the love that they showed me, like I can tell they really wanted me to be there and they're really happy that I'm committed there." Waller also noted that the offense caught his attention. "I mean, it's crazy but they're flying around, everybody's rolling," Waller said.
When asked about his first impression of the ROC - the BYU student section - Waller replied, "They are the best in the world. Number one for sure."
Waller had the opportunity to be on the field and interact with the BYU wide receivers before the game. "I was on the field with the receivers during warmups...it was a really good experience just knowing that they want me to be there. Everybody cares that I'm actually gonna be coming here and playing here. I've already got a relationship with all those guys. They already text me and hit me up. So it's a good vibe, man. I love it."
Waller, a native of Hesperia, California, picked the Cougars over a long list of programs, including the likes of Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Texas A&M, and West Virginia among many others. Waller has one of the more impressive offer sheets in the country. Ultimately, it was the relationship with BYU's staff that made the difference and got him to commit to BYU.
As a junior, Waller had 62 receptions for 1,151 total yards and 15 touchdowns. You can check out a few of his highlights below, or you can watch his full junior film here.
Waller committed to BYU back in June during his official visit. He plans to graduate early and enroll at BYU in January.