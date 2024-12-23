Four-Star Recruit Hunter Clegg Flips Commitment to BYU After Mission
On Sunday, former four-star recruit and now returned missionary Hunter Clegg signed with BYU. Coming out of American Fork High School, Clegg was ranked the third best prospect in the state of Utah according to the 247 Composite ratings. Clegg received offers from schools across the country like Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Cal, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Stanford, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and UCLA.
BYU was a finalist during Clegg's original recruitment - he took an official visit to BYU before making his college decision and committing to Stanford. When staff changes shook up the coaching staff at Stanford, Clegg signed with Utah as part of their 2023 recruiting class.
Clegg is the kind of player that could elevate the pass rush at BYU and become a multi-year starter under BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga. Clegg will enroll at BYU in January and will be eligible to participate in Spring camp.
Clegg is just one member of the defensive line that will be new to the roster in 2025. The Cougars have also signed defensive linemen Asini Purcell and Tausili Akana, transfers from SUU and Texas, respectively.