Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt Will Call No. 14 BYU vs Arizona
On Monday, BYU announced that the top FOX broadcast crew will call no. 14 BYU vs Arizona. Gus Johnson will be the play-by-play voice and Joel Klatt will be the analyst. Jenny Taft will be the sideline reporter. Gus and Joel typically call the 10 AM game that is broadcast on FOX. Instead, they will make an exception to call BYU-Arizona in the afternoon window.
Fans that follow college football have grown to love this crew. Gus Johnson is one of the most entertaining play-by-play voices in the sport, and Klatt has become well respected for the cerebral way he calls college football games in a digestible way.
FOX has made it clear that BYU-Arizona is the best game on its network this Saturday. They already announced that their pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be onsite for this game. The addition of Johnson and Klatt in the booth only reaffirms FOX's perspective on this game.
Big Noon Kickoff, the FOX equivalent of ESPN's College GameDay, travels to the location of one of its FOX matchups every week. FOX will broadcast three games on October 12th, therefore, there were three candidates to host the show:
- Washington at Iowa
- Arizona at BYU
- Iowa State at West Virginia
On most weeks, the Big Noon Kickoff show will travel to the location of the 10 AM Mountain Time game. In this scenario, that would have been the Big Ten game. On occasion, the show will travel to the site of either the afternoon or the evening game like they will for the BYU-Arizona game.