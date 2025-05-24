Hawaii Transfer Alvin Puefua Commits to BYU Football
The BYU football program has added another defensive tackle transfer to the 2025 roster. Late on Friday night, Hawaii transfer Alvin Puefua committed to BYU after spending just one season with the Rainbow Warriors. As a true freshman in 2024, Puefua appeared in two games and played 10 total snaps, preserving his redshirt. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at BYU.
Puefua is from Utah. He was a standout out West High School in the 2024 class. He picked Hawaii over competing offers from Miami, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico State, and Utah Tech.
Adding size and depth along the defensive line was clearly a priority for BYU in the Spring transfer window. The Cougars added Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland and Alvin Puefua. Kirkland is listed at 6'3 and 345 pounds. Puefua's nickname is "Big Al" and his listed 6'4 and 315 pounds.
In total, BYU added four interior defensive linemen after the 2024 season. In the December transfer window, BYU brought in Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa and Southern Utah transfer Anisi Purcell. Since Puefua has four years of eligibility remaining, he might not be needed to play a major role right away. He can develop behind veterans like Tanuvasa and Kirkland.
We project Tanuvasa and Kirkland to start. Purcell, Taumoepeau, Puefua, Tuala, and To'omalatai are expected to compete for the backup spots.