How BYU Transfers Performed at Their New Schools in 2024
After the 2023 season, 16 players transferred away from the BYU football program. Today, we're checking in on those players (just those that transferred out after the 2023 season) to see how they performed at their new schools.
Danny Saili - Arkansas
At the time he entered, Danny Saili was the biggest loss to the transfer portal. The defensive tackle was a projected starter for BYU before he entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas after Spring camp.
Saili played sparingly for Arkansas in 2024. He appeared in five games on defense and he played a total of 46 snaps. He finished the season with one solo tackle and three assisted tackles.
Michael Daley - Rice
Former BYU linebacker and defensive end Michael Daley ended up at Rice. Daley became one of the better players on the Owls defense. He played 205 total defensive snaps and he had three sacks and two forced fumbles. He was tied for the fifth best grade on the Rice defense according to PFF.
John Henry Daley - Utah
If Danny Saili wasn't the biggest loss to the transfer portal, it was John Henry Daley. Daley was a future starter at defensive end for BYU. John Henry transferred to Utah and he played sparingly for the Utes. Daley played 52 total snaps on defense. More than half of his snaps came in the season finale against UCF. He finished the season with four tackles and a sack that came against Southern Utah.
Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters - New Mexico
Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters transferred to New Mexico where he played running back for the Lobos. Maiava-Peters finished the season with 124 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
Ryder Burton - West Virginia
Quarterback Ryder Burton transferred to West Virginia to sit behind Garrett Greene. Burton was the third-string quarterback for the Mountaineers and did not play.
Quenton Rice - Kansas State
Quenton Rice dealt with multiple injuries at BYU that limited his availability. Rice walked on at Kansas State to join his brother who signed with the Wildcats in the most recent recruiting class. Rice did not play a defensive snap for the Wildcats.
Naseri Danielson - San Jose State
Former BYU walk-on Nas Danielson appeared in 7 games and 87 total snaps for San Jose State. He was credited with four tackles by PFF.
Dom Henry - FAU
Former BYU walk-on wide receiver Dom Henry had 6 receptions for 80 receiving yards for FAU.
Zion Allen - Southern Utah
Zion Allen appeared in five games for the SUU defense and played 24 total snaps.
Kade Moore - Weber State
Kade Moore didn't have a reception for Weber State in 2024.
Dylan Rollins - Montana State
Former BYU offensive lineman Dylan Rollins appeared in seven games for Montana State and played a total of 93 snaps as a reserve lineman.
Devin Downing - Southern Utah
Former BYU wide receiver Devin Downing was a fixture in the rotation at wide receiver for SUU. He had 19 receptions for 293 yards for the Thunderbirds.