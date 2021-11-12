How to Watch BYU Basketball vs San Diego State

The BYU men's basketball team opened up the regular season on Tuesday with a win over Cleveland State. The Cougars were led by Barcello who scored 24 points on only six field goal attempts. On Friday night, BYU takes on former Mountain West foe San Diego State. Below is all the information you'll need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU vs San Diego State

TV/Streaming: BYUtv (Watch for free after signing up for a free account)

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

Game Information

BYU (1-0) vs. San Diego State (1-0)

Friday, Nov. 12

Tip off: 7:30 p.m. PDT/ 8:30 p.m. MST

Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium

Last season, BYU traveled to San Diego State and beat a ranked San Diego State team 72-62.

BYU-Cleveland State Takeaways

1. Alex Barcello added to his game

You would be hard pressed to find a more efficient scorer in college basketball than Alex Barcello. Against Cleveland State, Barcello scored 24 points on only six field goal attempts. Barcello shot 5/6 from the field and 13/13 from the free throw line.

Most notably, were the added elements to Barcello's game. Against Cleveland State, Barcello hit multiple step back jumpers in critical moments for BYU. Last season, that was not a regular part of Barcello's game.

When you add the new elements to the existing cornerstones of Alex Barcello's game, he looks primed for a spectacular season.

2. Fousseyni Traore is a star in the making

To a casual fan checking box scores, true freshman Fousseyni Traore's performance against Cleveland State wouldn't jump off the page. Traore finished with five points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

For those that watched the game, however, Traore's presence was felt whenever he was on the court. Traore was fantastic on defense and on the boards, and he looked surprisingly polished on the offensive end.

BYU has a very good one on their hands in Fousseyni Traore.

3. Te'Jon Lucas

The pass-first point guard made his first start in a BYU uniform. Lucas didn't have the best night shooting the basketball going 2/7 from the field, but his impact was felt beyond the box score. Lucas is a gifted passer, and he was able to relieve Barcello of some ball-handling duties. That will pay dividends as the season progresses.

