Cougs Daily

How to Watch BYU Football vs Southern Illinois

Casey Lundquist

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Dorian Jones (6) catches a touchdown pass as Brigham Young Cougars safety Ethan Slade (26) defends in the fourth quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Dorian Jones (6) catches a touchdown pass as Brigham Young Cougars safety Ethan Slade (26) defends in the fourth quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

PROVO, UT - BYU football is back. On Saturday night, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program kickoff the 2024 season at home agains the Southern Illinois Salukis. The game is nearly sold out. If you're unable to attend the game, below is all the information you need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Southern Illinois

This game will only be available to watch on ESPN+. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service, meaning you will need an ESPN+ subscription (separate from cable) to watch the game.

TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Listen: BYURadio.org, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Kickoff Time: 6 PM Mountiain Time

Game Info

BYU (0-0) vs Southern Illinois (0-0)
Saturday August 31, 2024
6:00 PM MT Kickoff
Lavell Edwards Stadium (62,073)

The Cougars kickoff the 2024 season against FCS foe Southern Illinois. The Salukis are an FCS powerhouse and they come into this game ranked no. 11 in the preseason FCS poll.

BYU has never lost a game to an FCS opponent with a perfect 18-0 record.

Uniform Info

Earlier this year, BYU unveiled the uniforms it will wear in every game this season. For the season opener against Southern Illinois, BYU will wear the all royal uniforms with white facemasks on the royal helmets. This exact combination (if you include the facemask) has not been worn before.

Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football