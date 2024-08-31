How to Watch BYU Football vs Southern Illinois
PROVO, UT - BYU football is back. On Saturday night, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program kickoff the 2024 season at home agains the Southern Illinois Salukis. The game is nearly sold out. If you're unable to attend the game, below is all the information you need to either watch or listen to the game.
How to Watch BYU vs Southern Illinois
This game will only be available to watch on ESPN+. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service, meaning you will need an ESPN+ subscription (separate from cable) to watch the game.
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Listen: BYURadio.org, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Kickoff Time: 6 PM Mountiain Time
Game Info
BYU (0-0) vs Southern Illinois (0-0)
Saturday August 31, 2024
6:00 PM MT Kickoff
Lavell Edwards Stadium (62,073)
The Cougars kickoff the 2024 season against FCS foe Southern Illinois. The Salukis are an FCS powerhouse and they come into this game ranked no. 11 in the preseason FCS poll.
BYU has never lost a game to an FCS opponent with a perfect 18-0 record.
Uniform Info
Earlier this year, BYU unveiled the uniforms it will wear in every game this season. For the season opener against Southern Illinois, BYU will wear the all royal uniforms with white facemasks on the royal helmets. This exact combination (if you include the facemask) has not been worn before.