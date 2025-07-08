How to Watch BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake at Big 12 Media Days
On Tuesday, the Big 12 kicks off the 2025 football season with media days in Frisco, Texas. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and five BYU players will be in attendance. Coach Sitake will be the first head coach to take the main stage after commissioner Yormark addresses the media.
How to Watch Kalani Sitake at Big 12 Media Days
Kalani Sitake will be on the main stage at 10:00 AM Mountain Time. The Big 12 media days will be broadcast on ESPNU, ESPN+, and ESPN2.
BYU Players in Attendance
WR Chase Roberts
BYU's top wide receiver and one of the best wide receivers in the conference. Chase Roberts will make his second appearance at BYU media days. Roberts will lead a BYU offense into the 2025 season without an experienced quarterback under center.
RB LJ Martin
LJ Martin led BYU in rushing in both his true freshman and sophomore campaigns. Now an upperclassman, Martin will represent BYU in his home state. Speaking of the BYU quarterback situation, Martin will be leaned on heavily while the new QB gets up to speed.
DT Keanu Tanuvasa
The only transfer on the list. Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa will represent the BYU defensive line at Big 12 media days. Tanuvasa was arguably the most important addition of the offseason for BYU.
LB Jack Kelly
Jack Kelly had a breakout season in 2024 after transferring in from Weber State. The linebacker and star edge rusher is a candidate to lead BYU in sacks in 2025.
LB Isaiah Glasker
Coming off an unbelievable breakout season, linebacker Isaiah Glasker will represent BYU. Glasker has all-conference potential in 2025.