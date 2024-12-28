How to Watch No. 17 BYU vs No. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl
On Saturday night, no. 17 BYU takes on no. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. BYU-Colorado has the chance to be the most viewed bowl game of the bowl season outside the 12-team playoff. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.
How to Watch BYU vs Colorado
Time: 5:30 PM MT
Channel: ABC
Listen: BYU Radio, 102.7 FM/1160 AM in Utah
ESPN Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
Game Information
BYU (10-2) vs Colorado (9-3)
Alamo Bowl (65,000 capacity)
5: 30 PM Mountain Time
BYU and Colorado were similar this season in the sense that both outperformed preseason expectations. The Cougars and the Buffaloes were picked to finish near the bottom of the conference. Instead, these two teams were tied for first place in the Big 12 standings.
By the Numbers
SP+, a predictive analytic created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, predicted BYU-Colorado. SP+ gives BYU a 58% chance to win with an expected final score of 29-25 in favor of BYU.
SP+ is a lot more optimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 41.6% chance to beat the Buffaloes.
Oddsmakers are in line with FPI's prediction for this game. Oddsmakers favor Colorado by three points in this game.
The matchup to watch will be BYU's pass defense against Colorado's pass offense. BYU has been one of the best pass defenses in the country, ranking 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency. Colorado ranks 5th in pass offense efficiency.