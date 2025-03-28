How to Watch or Attend the BYU Football Alumni Game
On Friday evening, the BYU football program will host its annual alumni game. The alumni game is free for fans that want to attend and will be broadcast on BYUtv. Below is all the information you need to watch or attend the game.
How to Watch the BYU Football Alumni Game
BYUtv will broadcast the alumni game. The game kicks off at 6:00 PM Mountain time.
Time: 6:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: BYUtv
How to Attend the BYU Football Alumni Game
The game is free for fans that would like to attend in person. Per a BYU press release, "Fans can enter the stadium through gates 1 (southwest), 5 (northwest) and 11 (southeast), with seating available in the east and west stands. Parking is free."
Both BYU concessions and the BYU Store will be at the event. The gates open at 5:00 PM Mountain Time.
BYU Football Alumni Rosters
Below are the rosters for the BYU alumni game.
Team Navy
- Austin Collie (Team Captain)
- Blaine Fowler
- Charlie Peterson
- Parker Mangum
- Lopini Katoa
- Harvey Unga
- Wayne Latu
- Naufahu Tahi
- Donny Atuaia
- Devon Blackmon
- Dylan Collie
- Spencer Hafoka
- Toby Christensen
- Moroni Laulu-Pututau
- Braden Brown
- Bryan Kehl
- Butch Pau'u
- Adam Pulsipher
- Rob Daniel
- Austin Lee
- Michael Shelton
Team Royal
- Reno Mahe (Team Captain)
- Brandon Doman
- Jackson Brown
- Fui Vakapuna
- Cody Hoffman
- Aleva Hifo
- Neil Pau'u
- Colby Pearson
- Mitchell Juergens
- Garrett Juergens
- Tanner Balderree
- Matt Edwards
- Carlos Nuno
- Tevita Ofahengaue
- Harvey Langi
- Kavika Fonua
- Matt Hadley
- Uani Unga
- Gavin Fowler
- Micah Hannemann
- Austin McChesney
- Malik Moore