Just Over 1,000 Tickets Still Available for No. 6 BYU vs Kansas
Just over 1,000 tickets are still available for sale to watch no. 6 BYU host Kansas. As of late Thursday evening, 1,120 tickets were still available, mostly in the north endzone.
Seats Available by Section
West: 154
North: 771
East: 163
South: 32
BYU has sold out all four home games so far this season. BYU-Kansas is the first home game at risk of not selling out. The kickoff time and the weather are likely contributing to the ticket sales. The game isn't scheduled to kickoff until 8:15 PM Mountain Time and the temperatures are forecasted to be around 30 degrees.
Additionally, there is a section in the north endzone that is almost entirely availalble. It's the same section that is typically reserved for visiting fans. It's most likely that Kansas gave back some tickets to BYU, and those recently became available on the BYU tickets website.
This is a critical game both for BYU's conference championship and College Football Playoff hopes. A win in this game would put BYU one win away from securing a spot in the Big 12 championship game. A win in this game would also increase BYU's chances to earn an at-large bid if they don't win the Big 12 championship game.
Kansas is much better than their 3-6 record suggests. The Jayhawks have won two out of their last three and they have been competitive in nearly every game this season. Five out of their six losses have been one-score losses.
It's not an exaggeration to say these next three weeks are the most important games for the BYU football program since 1984.