K-State QB Avery Johnson Was Surprised and Impressed by BYU Football Fans' Class
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson won't forget his first visit to LaVell Edwards Stadium, not only because of the game itself but because of the atmosphere created by BYU fans. Even after traveling all the way to Provo to play in front of a sold-out crowd, Johnson couldn't believe how different the experience was compared to other road games, specifically calling out BYU fans for their unexpected kindness and sportsmanship.
“That was probably one of the weirdest environments I’ve been a part of,” Johnson said, as quoted by Kellis Robinett from the Wichita Eagle. “It was like their fans were encouraging, almost. Most of the time the fans try to heckle you or say bad things about you before the game. But all their fans were encouraging. It was just a different environment to be in.”
This isn't the first time BYU fans have been called out for their sportsmanship, and Saturday night was no different - fans cheered enthusiastically for Jake Retzlaff and company but also showed respect for the Wildcats. This was on full display when the BYU marching band played Kansas State’s fight song before the game. After the game, BYU fans even took time to compliment Johnson and his teammates, a moment that left the K-State quarterback pleasantly surprised.
“After the game people were saying, ‘Good job’ or ‘Keep your heads up,’” Johnson said. “It was just weird, because fans don’t say that after the game, especially after they beat you like that.”
Johnson also shared how BYU fans supported his charitable fundraiser for his former high school principal, who is battling cancer. “It just goes to show that there’s a lot of great people in this world,” he said.
As of this writing, Johnson's fundraiser has reached close to $50,000, causing Johnson to set an ambitious new goal of $80,000. BYU fans have played a big part, donating over $17,000 during and after Saturday's game (as reported by Deseret News and Champsraise).