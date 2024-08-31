Kalani Sitake Will Take Over Defensive Coordinator Duties While Jay Hill is Out Due to Health
BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill suffered a heart attack on Thursday, he announced in a social media post on Saturday. Hill has been released from the hospital and will miss Saturday evening's game against Southern Illinois. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake will take over for Jay Hill while he recovers.
"We are grateful Coach Jay Hill is doing well, and we are excited to have him join us again soon on the sideline," BYU wrote in a press release. "Our prayers are with him and his family. BYU Head CoachKalani Sitakewill assume the defensive coordinator responsibilities for tonight’s game."
Hill is entering his second year as BYU's defensive coordinator.
Prior to being hired as BYU's head coach, Kalani Sitake was a defensive coordinator at the University of Utah and Oregon State.