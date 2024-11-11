Kickoff Time and Broadcast Plans Announced for BYU at Arizona State
On Monday, the Big 12 announced the kickoff time and broadcast plans for BYU's upcoming road game at Arizona State. The Cougars and the Sun Devils will kickoff at 1:30 PM MT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Other games in the same television window include Colorado at Kansas, Penn State at Minnesota, and Kentucky at Texas. If Arizona State beats Kansas State this weekend, the Sun Devils would likely be ranked by the time they take on BYU. If that happens, it would be one of the best games of the day. This game could get a lot of attention if it becomes a ranked matchup.
Arizona State is similar to BYU in that they have exceeded preseason expectations this season. The Sun Devils were picked to finish dead last in the Big 12. Now, Arizona State is 7-2 and still has a chance to potentially get to the Big 12 championship game if they win out.
Arizona State faces a tough test on the road at Kansas State this weekend. The loser of Arizona State-Kansas State will be eliminated from Big 12 championship contention.
This game will be critical for BYU's chances to make the Big 12 championship game. If BYU beats Kansas on Saturday, a win in this game would lock up BYU's spot in the Big 12 championship. If BYU loses to Kansas on Saturday, BYU would be required to win this game to maintain control of its own destiny. Either way, this game will have Big 12 title implications.