Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Announced for BYU Football vs Kansas
On Monday, the Big 12 announced the broadcast plans and kickoff times for no. 9 BYU vs Kansas. The game will kickoff at 8:15 PM MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Other Big 12 games on the same weekend got the following time slots:
Houston at Arizona (Friday): 8:15 PM | FS1
Utah at Colorado: 10:00 AM | FOX
Baylor at West Virginia: 2 PM | ESPN2
Arizona State at Kansas State: 5 PM or 6 PM | Network TBD
Cincinnati at Iowa State: 5 PM or 6 PM | Network TBD
Regardless of the outcome of BYU-Utah this weekend, BYU-Kansas will have conference title implications. BYU needs to go 3-1 over the final four games to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game. If if the Cougars were to lose to the Utes, they would still have everything to play for in this game.
Kansas, on the other hand, is one loss away from missing a bowl game. The Jayhawks have to play no. 17 Iowa State this weekend. If Kansas loses this weekend, they will have nothing except pride left to play for.
BYU has been very hard to beat at home under the lights. Since it's such a late kickoff in November, the weather could be a factor in this game. The weather forecast for that day will start to trickle out in the next few days, but as of this writing, temperatures are expected to be very cold that week.