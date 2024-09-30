Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Announced for No. 17 BYU vs Arizona
The kickoff time and broadcast plans for BYU's upcoming game against Arizona has been announced. On Monday, the Big 12 announced that BYU-Arizona will kickoff at 2 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on FOX. The Cougars and the Wildcats will be one of the best, if not the best, matchups in the conference that weekend and the television window reflects that.
Cincinnati and UCF will kickoff in the afternoon window as well. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Iowa State and West Virginia will get the night window on FOX, and Kansas State-Colorado will get the late ESPN window.
BYU, who has a bye week this week, will be 5-0 when they face Arizona on October 12th. Arizona is coming off an upset win over Utah and could be ranked if they beat Texas Tech this weekend. Arizona was the first team out of the most recent AP top 25.
In all likelihood, this game will be a sellout. BYU is currently ranked no. 17 in the country and is firmly in the mix for a Big 12 championship. Arizona is a fellow conference contender after taking down Utah. The Wildcats are 1-0 in conference play since their game against Kansas State was classified as a non-conference contest.
This game against Arizona is one of the two or three most difficult games that BYU has remaining on the schedule. If BYU wins this game, the odds of being a legitimate championship contender will materially increase.
BYU currently holds a three-game winning streak over Arizona. The all-time series is tied 12-12-1.