Kickoff Times, Broadcast Plans Announced for Four BYU Football Games in 2025
On Thursday, the kickoff times and broadcast plans were announced for four BYU games in 2025. The Cougars will kickoff the 2025 season at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, August 30th. That game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Here is the broadcast information that we know thus far. BYU will be playing its fair share of night games early in the season.
8/30/25 - vs Portland State
Channel: ESPN+
Kickoff: 6 PM MDT
BYU kicks off the 2025 season at home against Portland State. That game, in all likelihood, will be almost identical to BYU's season opener against Southern Illinois. It will likely kickoff at 6 PM Mountain Time.
9/6/25 - vs Stanford
Channel: ESPN
Kickoff: 8:15 PM MDT
BYU will host Stanford in Provo for just the second time ever and the first time since 2003. This will be an opportunity for BYU to make a statement against an ACC opponent.
9/13/25 - Bye
BYU gets are an early bye in 2025 in week three.
9/27/25 - at Colorado
Channel: ESPN
Kickoff: 8:15 PM MDT
Coming off a dominant win over Colorado in the bowl game, BYU will travel to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes in Boulder to kickoff Big 12 play. Colorado will be without stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in 2025.
10/3/25 - vs West Virginia
Channel: ESPN
Kickoff: 8:30 PM MDT
New West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriquez will lead the Mountaineers into Provo. This will be the first conference home game for BYU in 2025. This will be a Friday night game before conference weekend.