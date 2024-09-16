KSU Head Coach Believes BYU QB Jake Retzlaff will be a 'Big Challenge' for KSU Defense
On Monday, Kansas State head coach Chris Kleiman met with the media to preview Kansas State's upcoming matchup against BYU. Kleiman highlighted BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, saying Retzlaff's ability to create chunk-yardage plays will be a "big challenge" for the Kansas State defense.
"I think the quarterback is a really talented guy," Kleiman said. "It'll be one of the better dual-threat guys we've faced thus far as far as, we've had guys like the Tulane guy scrambled to throw, Arizona scrambled to throw, [Retzlaff] is going to scramble, throw it, scramble, and run. And then you're going to see some designed runs for him too." Klieman's remarks about Retzlaff being around the 13:45 mark.
"We've gotta be able to try to slow him down," Kleiman continued. "It's going to be difficult because he's a terrific football player, but [we can't allow him to] beat us with the explosive run, or the explosive pass play and that's going to be a big challenge."
Through three weeks, Kansas State's defense has been very good against the run. The Wildcats are averaging 80.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 24th nationally. Against the pass, the Wildcats have struggled at times. They have allowed 236 passing yards per game which ranks 93rd in the country. Against FBS teams Tulane and Arizona, Kansas State has allowed an average of 305 passing yards per game.
Jake Retzlaff is averaging 280 passing yards per game. He also leads the country in "big-time throws" according to PFF. Retzlaff's issues have been in the form of turnovers. Turnovers have plagued Retzlaff during his seven starts at BYU.
This game could come down to whether Retzlaff protects the football or not. If he does, BYU's offense should be able to create some chunk-yardage plays through the air.