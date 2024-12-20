Local Quarterback Emerson Gielman Commits to BYU Football
On Friday, Bountiful High School star quarterback Emerson Gielman picked up an offer from BYU and promptly committed to the Cougars. Gielman will walk on at BYU over a scholarship offer from SUU. Gielman is coming off a decorated career as Bountiful's quarterback.
Gielman led Bountiful to back-to-back state championship appearances, and he led Bountiful to a 5A state title in 2024.
As a senior, Gielman tallied nearly 2,500 passing yards while throwing for 24 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions. He was also dangerous with his legs, racking up 829 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 carries.
Following his senior season, Gielman was the named the 5A Player of the Year.
Over the past two years, BYU has prioritized mobile quarterbacks on the recruiting trail and Gielman fits that mold. Listed at 6'4 and 200 pounds, Gielman runs a 4.6 forty-yard dash and his mobility was ciritcal during Bountiful's playoff run.
Gielman also plays basketball at Bountiful and he excels in the classroom. He touts a 4.0 GPA and a 34 ACT score.
The management of the BYU quarterback room will change starting in 2025. As rosters move to 105, BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said BYU would roster only 4-5 quarterbacks. Most of those quarterbacks will be scholarship quarterbacks except one, maybe two.
In the eyes of BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Michell, Gielman showed enough as a senior to earn a spot in the future quarterback room.