Mory Bamba Will Provide Veteran Experience to a Young BYU Cornerback Room
On Friday, BYU cornerback Mory Bamba announced his plans to return for the 2025 season. Bamba was granted a medical hardship waiver from a few years ago. Bamba will take advantage of the bonus year of eligibility to play one more season at BYU.
The addition of Mory Bamba to the BYU cornerback room is really important for Jay Hill and his defense. Prior to Bamba's return, BYU was going to return only one cornerback with starting experience: Evan Johnson. Bamba started five games in 2024 and he has played 458 snaps over the last two seasons.
The other cornerbacks on BYU's roster, while talented, are inexperienced. There are three young cornerbacks that Jay Hill highlighted as future potential starters for BYU: Tre Alexander, Jonathan Kabeya, and Marcus McKenzie. Those three have combined to play just 137 snaps.
Even Evan Johnson has only played 254 snaps in his career. By adding Bamba to the 2025 roster, BYU practically doubled the returning snaps at cornerback. BYU went from 487 career snaps at cornerback to 958.
The development of the cornerback position is going to be one of the top storylines of BYU's Spring camp. Tre Alexander was a little thin as a true freshman. If he can add 15-20 pounds before Fall camp, he has the potential of a multi-year starter. Jonathan Kabeya got a lot of run as a true freshman. He's a candidate to be the starting nickel in 2025.
Then there's Marcus McKenzie who starred on special teams as a true freshman in 2023. McKenzie dealt with injuries in 2024 that limited his availability. When healthy, McKenzie is one of the fastest players on the roster. If healthy, he could push for playing time as well.